Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback, charged with felony over Indianapolis altercation

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez facing charges after being hospitalized

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was charged with a felony over a violent altercation in Indianapolis over the weekend, officials announced Monday.

Sanchez was charged with felony battery involving serious bodily injury, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told reporters. If convicted, Sanchez would face a sentence ranging between one and six years, Mears said.

Sanchez was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds following the altercation early Saturday morning.

Mears said the investigation was still in its early stages and additional charges could be filed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.