Missing Downers Grove man Mark Sadelski found dead in pond in Woodridge

A Downers Grove man who had been missing for more than a month was found dead on Friday in a retention pond in Woodridge.

Police said 47-year-old Mark Sadelski was reported missing by his family on Jan. 9. Police said they believe he walked away from his home near 71st and Woodward in Downers Grove. He had a condition that police said placed him in danger.

On Jan. 21, police located an item of clothing near a retention pond a couple blocks away in the 7300 block of Woodward Avenue in Woodridge. Police and firefighters used underwater technology to search the pond, but did not find anything, and the search was suspended due to icy conditions.

On Friday afternoon, police found Sadelski's body in the pond. An autopsy has been scheduled by the DuPage County Coroner's Office to determine how he died.