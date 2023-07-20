Marist High School hosting Summer Fest fundraiser to boost financial aid for students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend, Marist High School in Mount Greenwood is hosting a big fundraiser to raise money for students, more than half of whom rely on financial aid and scholarships to afford the $14,000 tuition.

Father Tom Hurley, organizer of the South Side Summer Fest, said to help ease that cost burden, the school is hosting a music festival on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the football stadium at 115th and Pulaski.

Hurley, former pastor of Old St. Patrick's Church said the festival is modeled after the World's Largest Block Party, a longtime tradition hosted by Old. St. Pat's through 2019.

"I took the playbook, and I said, 'Well, let's do it out here on the South Side, and I'm here at Marist full-time. So I came back to my alma mater, and I discovered that just like all Catholic Schools, the price tag keeps going up, and not every family's able to afford it," he said. "At least 50% of our students and families rely on financial aid, and so we said let's continue to do some events to raise some money."

South Side Summer Fest, now in its second year, will feature food, cocktails, and three bands – American Pie, Mr. Blotto, and Freddy Jones Band.

"Last year, we had about 2,500 people. We expect probably double that this year. The buzz in the neighborhood has been great," Hurley said.

Last year's festival raised about $60,000, and Hurley said they hope to double that this year.

You must be 21 to attend the festival. You can get tickets online. Advance tickets are $35, and VIP admission – featuring access to a VIP tent including drinks and food – is $150. Tickets will be $40 on the day of the festival.