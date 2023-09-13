Former McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale pleads guilty to extorting business owners for bribes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges accusing him of conspiring with the western suburb's former mayor to squeeze a pair of business owners for more than $85,000 in bribes.

DePasquale pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit extortion. According to the plea agreement, anticipated sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of up to 33 months in prison, although he could get simple probation when he is sentenced on Jan. 5.

DePasquale was indicted on federal charges three years ago, as part of a sweeping federal probe that also led to charges against several other suburban mayors, state lawmakers, and other politicians and government workers in connection to bribes involving red light camera systems, as well as other extortion schemes.

As part of his plea deal, DePasquale admitted to conspiring with former McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski – who at the time was also a Cook County commissioner – to extort an unnamed restaurant owner for $1,500 in bribes starting in 2016 for each "themed event" hosted at the restaurant – $1,000 for Tobolski and $500 for DePasquale. The restaurant owner agreed to pay the bribes out of fear DePasquale and Tobolski would interfere with the events and the restaurant's sale of alcohol.

In total, the restaurant owner paid them $29,700 from 2016 to July 2018.

DePasquale also admitted to scheming with Tobolski to squeeze a second business owner in McCook for $1,000 monthly bribes from 2015 through 2019. According to the plea deal, when that business owner asked DePasquale what would happen if he didn't pay up, the chief said "it would not be good" for his company.

In total, DePasquale collected approximately $55,00 from the business owner.

In addition to the monthly bribes, DePasquale also demanded payments for fundraisers, campaigns, and several free items from the company, valued at $350 to $400 each, and totaling approximately $1,075, according to the plea deal.

Weeks before DePasquale was charged, Tobolski pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of accepting multiple bribes totaling more than $250,000, and to falsifying income tax returns to hide the proceeds. He has yet to be sentenced.

Tobolski resigned both of his elected positions in March 2020, weeks after his longtime chief of staff, Patrick Doherty, also was brought up on federal charges. Earlier this year, Doherty was sentenced to more than five years in prison for a bevy of bribery and extortion charges.