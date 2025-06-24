Three suburban Mariano's grocery stores are closing. See where.

Three Mariano's grocery stores in the Chicago suburbs are closing as part of a larger move by its parent company, Kroger.

A spokesperson for Mariano's said the closure of the three stores are part of a "larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business."

Mariano's Buffalo Grove at 450 W. Half Day Road in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, will close on August 8.

Mariano's Bloomingdale at 144 S. Gary Ave. in Bloomingdale, Illinois, will close on August 15.

Mariano's Glenview West at 2323 Capital Dr. in Northbrook, Illinois, will close on August 22.

The spokesperson said employees at all three stores will be given the opportunity to transfer to a different location in order to keep their jobs.

Kroger is closing about 5% of its stores nationwide, a total of about 60 locations, over the next year and a half. The closures come in the wake of the collapse of a merger with rival Albertsons, which would have created a massive chain and resulted in a legal fight. IN December 2024, after a federal judge blocked the deal, Albertsons called off the merger and filed suit against Kroger's for alleged breach of contract.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.