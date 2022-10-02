Watch CBS News
Latin Grammy-nominated group Mariachi Herencia De Mexico performing at the McAninch Arts Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a special Hispanic Heritage Month performance happening in the western suburbs.

Chicago's own Mariachi Herencia De Mexico is bringing their tour to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn.

The event takes place at 3 p.m.

The group is Latin Grammy nominated and their show will feature special guest -- singer-songwriter Lupita Infante.

Tickets start at $42.

You can get them online by visiting atthemac.org.

