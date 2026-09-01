Missing Lockport man confirmed safe after days-long search at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

An Illinois man has been found safe after being missing for more than a week at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

Marcin Bachleda Blaszczak, 29, of Lockport, was last seen at the Sugarlands Visitor Center, near Gatlinburg in eastern Tennessee, on August 22.

At least 47 park rangers and volunteers took part in the search. His wallet, backpack, extra shoes and cash were left inside his car, but he was nowhere to be seen.

A family member said they spoke with him the night before he went missing, but didn't pick up on anything strange before he went missing.

Park officials on Tuesday afternoon said Bachleda-Blaszczak was confirmed safe in North Carolina, outside of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

They say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The family, in a statement, said they are "profoundly grateful to the National Park Service, law enforcement agencies, search-and-rescue personnel, emergency management teams, volunteers, communities and countless individuals who participated in the search for Marcin." They are asking for privacy as they are working to reunite with him.

Full statement from Blaszczak's family

"We are incredibly grateful to share that Marcin Bachleda-Blaszczak has been found alive in North Carolina.

After more than a week of searching, Marcin's family received the news today that we have all been praying for.

The family is profoundly grateful to the National Park Service, law enforcement agencies, search-and-rescue personnel, emergency management teams, volunteers, communities and countless individuals who participated in the search for Marcin.

We are also enormously grateful to the news organizations that shared Marcin's story and helped put his face in front of people across the country.

At this time, the family's priority is Marcin and reuniting with him. We understand there will be questions regarding where Marcin was located, the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and what happens next. We ask that Marcin and his family please be given privacy at this time.

For now, the family simply wants everyone who helped search, share, pray and hope with us to know:

Marcin has been found. He is alive. We are incredibly grateful."