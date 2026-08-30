Search continues for Illinois man missing in Tennessee for week

Park rangers continue to search for an Illinois man who has been missing for nearly a week at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

Marcin Bachleda Blaszczak was last seen at the Sugarlands Visitor Center, which is near Gatlinburg in eastern Tennessee, a week ago on Saturday.

His wallet, backpack, extra shoes and cash were left inside his car, but he was nowhere to be seen.

His family says they talked to him the night before he went missing.

"The day before, I believe, was when he had pizza with his dad, you know, chatted with him, said he might pick up a shift the next day at work. It was very, you know, like a normal, normal conversation. There wasn't anything strange or amiss," said cousin Corrina Auten. The next thing we knew, he didn't show up for work and he was missing."

At least 47 park rangers and volunteers are now searching the national park.

His family says they won't stop searching until they bring him home.