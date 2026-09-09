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MapQuest posts billboard in Chicago with directions to Lake Ontario in response to Trump's executive order

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle,
Matt Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

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MapQuest is doubling down on its decision to continue to keep Lake Ontario on its map with a 6-foot billboard in Chicago.

The billboard is located at State and Hubbard Street and features directions on how to get from there to Lake Ontario, with the campaign line, "It's still Lake Ontario. And we're still here."

MapQuest
MapQuest is touting keeping Lake Ontario with a new billboard on State and Hubbard in Chicago.

This is in response to President Trump's signing of an executive order to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America" last month.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Lake Ontario is much older than the Declaration of Independence, and "naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario."

MapQuest says it's seen a resurgence in popularity after refusing to change Lake Ontario's name.

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