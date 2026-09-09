MapQuest posts billboard in Chicago with directions to Lake Ontario in response to Trump's executive order

MapQuest is doubling down on its decision to continue to keep Lake Ontario on its map with a 6-foot billboard in Chicago.

The billboard is located at State and Hubbard Street and features directions on how to get from there to Lake Ontario, with the campaign line, "It's still Lake Ontario. And we're still here."

MapQuest is touting keeping Lake Ontario with a new billboard on State and Hubbard in Chicago.

This is in response to President Trump's signing of an executive order to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America" last month.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Lake Ontario is much older than the Declaration of Independence, and "naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario."

MapQuest says it's seen a resurgence in popularity after refusing to change Lake Ontario's name.