Chicago breweries Maplewood Brewery & Distillery, Half Acre Beer Co. announce merger

Two popular Chicago craft breweries – Half Acre Beer Co. and Maplewood Brewery & Distillery – announced on Tuesday they are merging to create a new "premier Chicago beverage company."

The two breweries announced the merger in posts on their social media accounts.

"We combine as individually strong, complementary businesses that share similar visions for the future of our industry and city. Together, we'll shape a new era of collaboration and creativity, rooted in the individuality of two of Chicago's most prominent brands. We unite with deep appreciation for our teams, partners, communities, and customers," they wrote.

The merger is expected to close "in the coming weeks."

Half Acre – which makes beers like Daisy Cutter and Green Torch – started in 2007 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, before opening a retail shop and taproom on Lincoln Avenue in the North Center neighborhood in Chicago in 2008. In 2013, they opened a larger brewery, pub, beer garden, and retail store in Lincoln Square at 2050 W Balmoral Ave, and later closed the Lincoln Avenue taproom in 2021.

Maplewood, which makes beers like Son of Juice and Pulaski Pils – first began brewing beer in Logan Square in 2014, and has since added a taproom and cocktail bar, and expanded to Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Kansas.

Maplewood also makes non-alcoholic seltzer waters, THC-infused seltzers, canned cocktails, whiskey, bourbon, gin, rum, and other liquers.