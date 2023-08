Federal prosecutors set to rest case against fmr. Madigan righthand man Tim Mapes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors are set to rest their case on Monday against ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's former righthand man Tim Mapes.

The longtime chief of staff of the power Madigan is accused of giving false testimony about the former speaker to a grand jury.