Man wounded after argument leads to stabbing on CTA Red Line train, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 44-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was stabbed during a fight on a CTA Red Line Train.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood just before 6:30 a.m.

Chicago police said the victim was arguing with another unknown man on the train that turned into a fight. During this, the offender pulled out a sharp object and swung it at the victim.

The victim suffered cuts to the abdomen and hand. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

