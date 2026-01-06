Man, woman stabbed on CTA Red Line platform on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police early Tuesday were searching for the attacker who stabbed two people on a CTA Red Line station platform on the city's South Side.

The victims were found near the 69th Street Red Line stop along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Police said at 10:53 p.m. Monday, a man and woman got into a fight with an attacker at the station. During the fight, the attacker pulled a sharp object and stabbed the man and woman.

Officers found the 37-year-old woman on the CTA station platform with a puncture wound to the right side of her chest. They found the 24-year-old man with a puncture wound to the upper back.

Both victims were taken to the emergency room at the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Video from the scene showed police detectives investigating an 'L' train car and the platform at the 69th Street stop.

Chicago police said no one was in custody Tuesday morning, and Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.

The stabbing happened as ongoing crimes on the Chicago Transit Authority system have caught the attention of the federal government.

The feds ordered the CTA to come up with a stronger safety plan or risk losing as much as $50 million in federal funding.

The CTA has until mid-March to respond.