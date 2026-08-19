Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 25, and woman, 64, shot and killed in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man and woman were shot and killed in the middle of the day Wednesday on Chicago's West Side.

At 11:53 a.m., a 25-year-old man was standing outside in the 200 block of South Pulaski Road in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when two men approached.

At least one of the men pulled a gun and shot at the victim, police said. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old woman was found unresponsive nearby in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. She was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The attackers fled in a black car, headed south on Pulaski Road.

No one was reported in custody Wednesday afternoon. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue