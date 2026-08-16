Woman shot, killed outside Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on Chicago's West Side

A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in front of the Original Maxwell Street Polish sausage hot dog and Polish sausage stand in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said at 3:37 a.m., the woman was standing near the hot dog stand at 3801 W. Harrison St., at Independence Boulevard, when she got into a quarrel with a man.

During the quarrel, the man took out a gun and shot the woman, police said.

The woman suffered several gunshot wounds to her body and head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she was pronounced dead.

The man got into a silver sport-utility vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

No one was in custody in the shooting Sunday morning. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.