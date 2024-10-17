Watch CBS News
Man, woman kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to withdraw money from multiple ATMs

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to withdraw money from multiple ATMs in Little Village early Thursday morning. 

Around 3 a.m., police said a man and woman were about to enter a restaurant, in the 3400 block of West 26th Street, when an SUV pulled up.  Five men, some with guns got out and entered the restaurant with the victims before stoling items. 

Police said the men then forced the victims into a vehicle at gunpoint, stole from them, and then forced them to withdraw money from several ATMs. 

The victims were released from the vehicle, uninjured. Police said they refused medical treatment. 

No arrests have been made. 

