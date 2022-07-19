Man, woman dead after domestic shooting in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman are dead after both were shot in the head in a domestic in Streeterville.

At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a unit in the Grand Ohio condo complex, 211 E. Ohio St.

They found a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the head.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was rushed to nearby Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

A weapon was recovered, police said.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, but did not specify whether it was believed to be a murder-suicide.

Area Three detectives are investigating.