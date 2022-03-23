FBI seeking man accused of using wasp spray on federal officer during Capitol riot; suspect believed to be living in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago office of the FBI is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with assaulting a federal officer during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI says this man is accused of attacking a federal officer during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and may be living in the Chicago area. FBI

The FBI said the man is accused of using wasp spray on a federal officer, and using a police-style baton to smash windows at the Capitol as the building was overrun by a mob intent on overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Photos of the man show him wearing a black knit beanie, possibly a Carhartt hat, reflective sunglasses, a brown or grey multi-toned gaiter, black and white gloves, and a black hooded winter coat with a black square patch of a white star resembling a U.S. Army logo on the left arm.

The FBI said he is likely living in the Chicago area.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI, and reference photo 283. Tips also can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

At least 12 people from the Chicago area already have been charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection, and a handful of them have pleaded guilty to various charges.