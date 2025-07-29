Authorities: Man suspected of scaring teen girls turns gun on himself when pulled over near Cary, Illinois

McHenry County, Illinois Sheriff's police tried to stop a man suspected of approaching a pair of teenage girls while wearing a mask near Cary Tuesday, only for the man to turn a gun on himself, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called around 3:25 p.m. after the two teenage girls said they were approached by a suspicious man, police said.

The girls were walking home from the area of Fox River and North Harvest Glen roads in unincorporated Cary when a 32-year-old man pulled up in front of them in a car, Lake County Sheriff's police said. The man parked in the direction the girls were walking, and exited wearing a mask, police said.

The girls found the situation extremely concerning, and ran toward home. The notified one of the girls' father and older brother, and made it home safely, police said.

The father and brother drove around the subdivision to try to find the car with the suspicious man and possibly obtain a license plate, police said. Indeed they did find the car, which blocked their path as the driver waved a gun at them, police said.

The father and brother then called 911, and reached the McHenry County Sheriff's office. Cary is on the boundary of Lake and McHenry counties.

A McHenry County Sheriff's deputy was in the area and found the car with the suspicious man, police said. The deputy tried to pull over the car near Crystal Lake Road and Foxford Drive in unincorporated Cary, police said.

The driver of the car picked up the gun and shot himself, police said. First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's office emphasized that the teens did the right thing by ignoring the man and running away, and summoning trusted adults.

McHenry County Conservation District Police are investigating the man's death, while the Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating the incident with the teen girls.