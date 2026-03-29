Man struck, killed in hit-and-run in Bridgeview, Illinois

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the southwest Chicago suburb of Bridgeview early Sunday morning.

Bridgeview police said around 1:35 a.m., officers were called to Harlem Avenue at 71st Street after a vehicle struck a pedestrian and then kept going south on Harlem Avenue.

Police tracked down the driver in the 8600 block of South Harlem Avenue. The driver, identified by police as Abigail Mason, acknowledged hitting something that she believed was a dog, police said.

Police said Juan and Claudia Villagomez were crossing the street from the area of The Krash bar, 7112 S. Harlem Ave., to the east side of Harlem Avenue, when Mason's red Chevrolet Impala barreled by. The Impala was traveling in the median lane of southbound Harlem Avenue and hit Juan Villagomez, police said.

Juan Villagomez was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

Mason, of Cicero, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Harlem Avenue was closed after the crash.