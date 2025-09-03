Man, 83, struck and killed by car in Des Plaines, Illinois

The Cook County Sheriff's office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night in unincorporated Des Plaines.

The victim, an 83-year-old man, was crossing the street on Potter Road near Golf Road shortly before 8 p.m., when he was hit by a car headed north on Potter Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in nearby Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said there was no indication of foul play.