Man struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically injured when he was struck by a car Tuesday evening on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Chicago police and fire officials said a 52-year-old man was trying to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive south of Addison Street around 8 p.m., when he was hit by a car in the northbound lanes.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 9:35 PM

