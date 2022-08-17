Man struck by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically injured when he was struck by a car Tuesday evening on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Chicago police and fire officials said a 52-year-old man was trying to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive south of Addison Street around 8 p.m., when he was hit by a car in the northbound lanes.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.