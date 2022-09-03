Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed to death during fight in South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has died after being stabbed multiple times during a fight in South Shore Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of East 69th Street around 7:20 a.m.

Police said the victim, 38, was fighting with a known female who stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The offender is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

Police say the incident was domestic in nature. 

First published on September 3, 2022 / 10:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.