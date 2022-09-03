Man stabbed to death during fight in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has died after being stabbed multiple times during a fight in South Shore Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of East 69th Street around 7:20 a.m.

Police said the victim, 38, was fighting with a known female who stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The offender is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

Police say the incident was domestic in nature.