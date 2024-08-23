Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in neck on Chicago's West Side, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was wounded early Friday morning in a stabbing on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said that just after 12:30 a.m., officers on patrol were waived down in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue by the victim, who had a cut on his neck.

The victim told officers that he was approached by an unknown person with a knife and stabbed him in the neck. The person then fled the scene.

The victim was treated by Chicago fire crews before being taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating. 

