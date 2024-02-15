Man stabbed during attempted robbery in downtown Chicago

Man stabbed during attempted robbery in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery in The Loop.

Chicago police said the suspect approached a 27-year-old man and tried to take his bag in front of the Target on State Street. Police said this turned into a physical altercation and the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.