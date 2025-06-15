Watch CBS News
Man stabbed during attempted robbery in West Woodlawn neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said around 4 a.m., the victim was on the sidewalk in the 700 block of East Marquette Road in the West Woodlawn neighborhood when he was approached by two men who tried to take his belongings at knifepoint.

When the victim refused, the men stabbed him in his stomach before leaving the scene in an unknown direction. 

He was taken to St. Bernards Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

