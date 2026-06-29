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Man stabbed in arm in Chicago's Printers Row district

By Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was stabbed in the Printers Row district in downtown Chicago early Monday morning.

At 2:02 a.m., police found the 30-year-old man in the 700 block of South Clark Street with a stab wound to his right arm. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

The victim was not cooperative with officers in providing details about what happened, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.

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