Man sought in shooting at Chicago South Loop diner while DNC attendees were inside

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the man who shot another man multiple times at a South Loop diner last week.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. inside the White Palace Grill at 1159 S. Canal St. The incident happened following the last night of the Democratic National Convention with delegates, including Colorado Rep. Javier Mabrey and other attendees inside.

A security guard at the diner said a man tried to bring alcohol inside the restaurant. When he was turned away, he got into an argument with another security guard at the door — that's when shots were fired.

Chicago police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video firing a handgun at the victim, striking him multiple times in the body. He then fled northbound in a silver Ford Focus.

Chicago police released a photo of the suspect's car, last seen heading northbound after the shooting. Chicago Police Department

The victim was shot several times and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The suspect was described as a Black man, 25-35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches by 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 150-200 pounds.

At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a blue ball cap, a black t-shirt with "OFFICER" printed in white letters, a black vest, a bronze in color security badge on his right hip, blue jeans with a black and gold stripe along the seam, and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 3 Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com