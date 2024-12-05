Man sought in attempted child luring on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to lure a child Wednesday on the city's West Side.

The incident happened in the area of the 1100 block of South Kedzie Avenue and the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the child was walking to the grocery store when a 2019 Black Jeep Cherokee drove alongside him. The driver then asked to exchange phone numbers with the victim, who continued to walk away.

The driver told the child that he would wait outside in the parking lot for him, police said.

The victim entered the store and called his mother, who drove to the parking lot and confronted the suspect. He left the scene, heading north on Kedzie.

The suspect was described as a white Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, wearing a black winter skull cap, gray beard/goatee, thin mustache, clear-framed glasses, and a black winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251. Anonymous tipsters can submit information at CPDTIP.com.