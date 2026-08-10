Chicago police seek to identify man with small dog in alleged vehicle burglaries, armed robbery

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said burglarized vehicles and robbed one person at knifepoint on the city's west side.

Five incidents were reported in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood in the morning and afternoon hours between June 22 and July 23.

CPD said the suspect was seen walking through the area with a small dog while casing parked vehicles, checking door handles and looking inside before using an unknown object to break a window or open unlocked vehicles.

In one incident, CPD said that the suspect approached a victim as they were parking their vehicle. He then pulled out a knife and robbed the victim.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

4400 block of West Cortez Street on June 22 at 2:14 a.m.

4200 block of West Cortez Street on June 29 at 1 p.m.

1100 block of North Keeler Avenue on July 9 at 6 p.m.

1100 block of North Keeler Avenue on July 1 at 3:30 a.m.

4100 block of West Thomas Street on July 23 at 6:30 p.m.

CPD released photos of the suspect, who at the time was shirtless, had dreadlocks and wore black pants. They said the dog the man was walking with was two-tone in color.

Five vehicle burglary incidents were reported in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood in the morning and afternoon hours between June 22 and July 23. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com, using reference number P264017.