Man, son dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Inverness; daughter hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man and his 10-year-old son are dead, and his 6-year-old daughter is in the hospital, after suffering apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at a home Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Inverness.

Inverness police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, a woman told police she had found her estranged husband and their two children unconscious inside the home, after he had failed to return the children at the scheduled time following visitation.

The father, 41-year-old Woo Chang, and their son, 10-year-old Austin Chang, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their 6-year-old daughter was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, but her condition was not immediately available.

Police said it appears all three had been overcome by carbon monoxide from a generator inside the home. When asked if they thought Chang intentionally caused the deaths, Inverness police told CBS 2's Asal Rezaei that the incident appeared to be intentional.

Autopsies for Woo and Austin Chang are scheduled for Monday.