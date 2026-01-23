Man slashed on CTA Green Line train in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say

A man was slashed and injured on a CTA Green Line train on the West Side overnight, Chicago police said.

CPD said officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Friday to the Central Green Line stop in the 300 block of North Central Avenue. There, a 37-year-old man told them he was on a train when an unknown man approached him armed with a sharp object.

The man demanded the victim's property, and they got into a physical fight. The suspect slashed the victim in the forearm, police said.

The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital for treatment where police say he is in good condition. No further details were available. No one is currently in custody and a CPD investigation is ongoing.