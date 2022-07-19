Man shot, wounded on sidewalk in Wentworth Gardens development

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Monday evening in the Wentworth Gardens public housing development in Fuller Park.

At 8:25 p.m., the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of South Princeton Avenue when a white Jeep went by and someone inside fired shots at him.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and right arm, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.