Watch CBS News

Bicyclist shot in East Garfield Park overnight

/ CBS Chicago

Bicyclist shot in East Garfield Park overnight 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A bicyclist is seriously hurt after he was shot while riding in East Garfield Park early Friday morning. 

Police said the man was on his bike in the 300 block of South California Avenue, just before 1:30 a.m., when he was shot in the hand, arm and leg. 

The man, who police said is 50 to 55 years old, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on April 15, 2022 / 5:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.