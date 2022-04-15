Bicyclist shot in East Garfield Park overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A bicyclist is seriously hurt after he was shot while riding in East Garfield Park early Friday morning.

Police said the man was on his bike in the 300 block of South California Avenue, just before 1:30 a.m., when he was shot in the hand, arm and leg.

The man, who police said is 50 to 55 years old, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.