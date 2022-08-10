Man, 22, seriously wounded after shooting in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition following a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Gladys around 10:53 a.m.
Police said a 22-year-old man was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain.
He was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.
No one is in custody.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
