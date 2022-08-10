Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 22, seriously wounded after shooting in West Garfield Park

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition following a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Gladys around 10:53 a.m.

Police said a 22-year-old man was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

No one is in custody.  

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 12:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.