Man, 22, seriously wounded after shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition following a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Gladys around 10:53 a.m.

Police said a 22-year-old man was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.