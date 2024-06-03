Man shot trying to stop carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically injured after trying to stop a carjacking on Chicago's West Side.

Just after 2 a.m., police said a woman was approached by four men who battered her and took off in her 2011 silver Volkswagen sedan from the 1500 block of North Linder Avenue.

During the carjacking, police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest trying to intervene. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A source familiar with the investigation said the victim is the brother of the woman who was carjacked.

The stolen Volkswagen is believed to have side swipe damage and a cracked windshield.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating