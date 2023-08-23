Chicago shooting: Man shot to death near 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 27-year-old man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire between two cars near 31st Street Beach Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Fort Dearborn.

Chicago police said the victim was standing on the street when two vehicles approached, and an exchange of gunfire between the vehicles ensued.

The victim suffered four gunshot wounds to the left side of the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

One witness said they heard the gunshots but thought it was fireworks.

"I was at the beach. I heard a loud noise. I thought it was fireworks, but it ended up being shots, I guess. which is like news to me," they said.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.