Man shot, seriously wounded during altercation at party in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting at a party in the North Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 28, was at a party and an altercation ensued, in the 5200 block of West North Avenue.

The victim heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital In serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 5 Detectives are investigating.