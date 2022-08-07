Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, seriously wounded during altercation at party in North Austin

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting at a party in the North Austin neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 28, was at a party and an altercation ensued, in the 5200 block of West North Avenue.

The victim heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital In serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 5 Detectives are investigating.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 9:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.