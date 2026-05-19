Man shot multiple times, killed in Skokie, Illinois

A man was shot and killed in the north Chicago suburb of Skokie early Tuesday.

At 6:19 a.m., Skokie police were called to the area of La Crosse Avenue and Grove Street. They found a 21-year-old man at the scene who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public. The North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force has joined the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Skokie police at 847-982-5900, or the 24-hour Skokie crime tip hotline at 847-933-TIPS (8477), or to text "Skokie" and a tip to 226787.