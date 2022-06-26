Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed while exiting vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while exiting a vehicle on the city's Near West Side Sunday morning.

Police said around 4:27 a.m. the 32-year-old victim was leaving the vehicle, in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road, when an unknown offender fired shots in his direction.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 9:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.