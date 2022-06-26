Man shot, killed while exiting vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while exiting a vehicle on the city's Near West Side Sunday morning.

Police said around 4:27 a.m. the 32-year-old victim was leaving the vehicle, in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road, when an unknown offender fired shots in his direction.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.