Man shot, killed along McCormick Boulevard in Skokie, Illinois

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night along busy McCormick Boulevard in the north Chicago suburb of Skokie.

At 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, Skokie police were called for a person shot in the 7400 block of McCormick Boulevard.

McCormick Boulevard runs just west of the North Shore Channel in Skokie.

Skokie police arrived at the scene to find a 31-year-old man in the area of Howard Street and McCormick Boulevard. The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Video from the scene showed police investigating a car at the Shell gas station at the southwest corner of the intersection, right across from the Terence J. O'Brien Water Reclamation Plant.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that there is no threat to the public.

Skokie police and the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force, or NORTAF, were investigating Wednesday. Anyone with information should call Skokie police at 847-982-5900.