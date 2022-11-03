Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: 27-year-old man shot, killed during argument in Chatham

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot to death during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of South Cottage Avenue around 9:01 a.m.

Police said an unidentified man shot in the direction of the victim after an argument.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

November 3, 2022

