Watch CBS News
Local News

Police find man shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue, and located an unresponsive man laying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

First published on November 26, 2022 / 5:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.