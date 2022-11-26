Police find man shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue, and located an unresponsive man laying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.