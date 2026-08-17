Man shot, killed in fight with group in Chicago Lawn neighborhood

Chicago police early Monday were looking for three people who they said got into a fight with a man in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, and then shot and killed him.

At 10:03 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was standing outside in the 6100 block of South Campbell Avenue when the three men came up and got into a quarrel with him, police said.

The quarrel turned physical, and one of the three men pulled a gun and shot the victim, police said.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.