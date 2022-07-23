Man shot, killed during fight at party in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed during a fight in the Logan Square neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:10 a.m., the victim, 34, attended a party, in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, when a fight took place and the offender produced a gun and shot the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody,

Area five detectives are investigating.