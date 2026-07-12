Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Joliet, Illinois, police say

An 18-year-old man is hospitalized after he was found shot in Joliet, Illinois, on Saturday evening.

Joliet police said around 6:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Benton Street and Polson Place for a report of a man shot.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and left arm. Police said officers immediately rendered medical aid until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Silver Cross Hospital with life-threatening injuries before later being transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for further treatment.

Spent shell casings were found after detectives canvassed the area.

Police said there is no description of a suspect and the shooting remains under active investigation.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tipsters can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.