Man shot while inside vehicle on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 36-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:16 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Chicago police said the victim was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached. That's when an unknown male exited the vehicle, pulled out a firearm, and shot at the victim.

The gunman left the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

As of Monday, there is no one in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.