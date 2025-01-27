Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot while inside vehicle on Chicago's South Side, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 36-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:16 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Chicago police said the victim was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached. That's when an unknown male exited the vehicle, pulled out a firearm, and shot at the victim.

The gunman left the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

As of Monday, there is no one in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.