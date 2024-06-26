Man shot while sitting inside semi-truck on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 69-year-old man was shot while sitting inside his semi-truck in the Lawndale neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Fifth Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Chicago police said the victim was sitting inside his truck when two people approached, opened his door, and fired multiple shots at him before fleeing the scene.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and leg and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.