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Man shot in both legs while in Bronzeville alley, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital after Chicago police say he was shot in an alley on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

CPD says the victim was in the alley when an unknown gunman shot him in both legs. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

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