Man shot in both legs while in Bronzeville alley, CPD says

A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital after Chicago police say he was shot in an alley on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

CPD says the victim was in the alley when an unknown gunman shot him in both legs.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.