Man shot during argument inside Chicago West Side liquor store, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was shot during an argument inside a liquor store Wednesday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Fine Fair Food and Liquors in the 3300 block of West 16th Street in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was arguing inside the store with another person who then pulled out a gun and fired shots in the victim's direction.

The victim was struck in his right ankle and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

As of Wednesday, no arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating. 

